Today in sports history: Sun Wen scores hat-trick as China beat Black Queens 7-0

On this day 23 June 1999 (Exactly 21years ago today) Sun Wen completed a hat-trick in the first 54 minutes as China’s female national football team thrashed the Black Queens of Ghana 7-0 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals at the Civic Stadium in Portland.

Ghana lost defender Regina Ansah to a red card in the 52nd minute and three of her teammates earned three yellow cards for other fouls.



The Chinese continued to score in the second half, including a pair by Zhang Ouying in the 82nd minute and at the beginning of stoppage time, while Zhao Lihong added another stoppage-time goal a minute later.



Goals scored



SUN Wen (9, 21,54)



JIN Yan (16)

ZHANG Ouying (82, 90+1)



ZHAO Lihong (90’+2)



Ghana Line-up: Memunatu Sulemana, Patience Sackey, Rita Yeboah, Regina Ansah, Elizabeth Baidu, Alberta Sackey, Vivian Mensah, Adwoa Bayor(Ankrah), Nana Ama Gyamfua(Mavis Dgajmah), Stella Quartey, Genevive Clottey



Coach: Emmanuel Afranie



Expulsions: Regina ANSAH (Ghana) 53

Referee: Elke Günthner (Germany)



On this day 23 June 1994(Exactly 26 years ago today) Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca received the dubious honour of being the first goalkeeper to be sent off in a FIFA World Cup match when he was dismissed for handling outside his area against Norway at the Giants Stadium in New York.



However, he returned after suspension to feature from the quarter-finals onwards with his team losing to Brazil in a penalty shootout.



Despite the loss, Pagliuca became the first-ever goalkeeper to save a penalty from a shootout in a World Cup final, denying Marcio Santos his shot.



On this day 23 June 1990(Exactly 30 years ago today)Tomas Skuhravy of Czecholovakia scored the 42nd hat-trick in the history of the FIFA World Cup playing against Costa Rica.

