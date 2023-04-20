Togbe Afede XIV and I will revive Hearts of Oak again - Nii Ayi Bonte II

Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II

Nii Ayi-Bonte II, the Gbese Mantse and President of the Gbese Traditional Stool, has expressed his willingness to help Accra Hearts of Oak return to its glory days.

Nii Ayi-Bonte II has a long-standing connection to Hearts of Oak, having served as the club's chief executive during their historic treble-winning season in 2000.



After stepping away from the club to focus on his role as the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II has now expressed his desire to return to the club and help bring it back to its former glory.



Speaking at the launch of the Gbese paramountcy, which was attended by Togbe Afede XIV, the Kingmaker of the Gbese Stool, Nii Ayi-Bonte II spoke about his disappointment with Hearts of Oak's current performance.



He also praised Togbe Afede XIV, stating, "God bless Togbe Afede XIV, and may he live long, and may everything he does be a blessing."



Nii Ayi-Bonte II went on to say that he plans to work closely with Togbe Afede XIV to revive Hearts of Oak and ensure that the club achieves its rightful place as one of the best clubs on the African continent.

"We will come together and revive Hearts of Oak again," Nii Ayi-Bonte II said.



"The position of Hearts of Oak on the table is not our rightful position. I will get closer to my brother [Togbe Afede XIV] so that we can work hard as we did in the past to ensure Hearts of Oak returns to its glorious days."



With the backing of two of the most influential figures in Ghanaian football, Hearts of Oak fans will be hopeful that the club can return to its former glory.



