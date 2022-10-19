Togbe Afede XIV defends Akambi, Odotei Sowah after recent fans backlash

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV has attributed the club's success both on and off the pitch to two of his under-fire protégé Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Brimah Moro.

The duo have received widespread flak for the downward spiral of the team following their exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.



The club's supporters have accused the duo of masterminding the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu - who won five major titles for the club in 18 months.



But the club's majority shareholder Togbe Afede has jumped to the defence of his "trusted duo" and insists the success of the team should be attributed to the two gentlemen.

"Sometimes I am amazed by the level of commitment of these people, and trust me the successes of 2021 and 2022 on the pitch, what we are doing at Pobiman, the commercial centre, support liaison office and the new head office building will never have been possible without the support of this two gentlemen." he told the media on Wednesday.



Hearts of Oak have had a poor start to the season, resulting in an early exit from the CAF competition, where they had hoped to reach the group stage.



In the suspended Ghana Premier League, they are in the bottom half following two draws and a defeat in three games.