Togbe Afede XIV is doing well at Hearts but needs 'mafias' to win - Harry Zakkour

Togbe Afede XIV

Celebrated former Accra Hearts of Oak chairman, Harry Zakkour says the majority shareholder and current board chairman Togbe Afede XIV is doing tremendously well at the club but needs 'mafias' to return the club to their trophy-laden years.

The capital-based club have failed to win any trophy worthy of note since last winning the Ghana Premier League title in 2009.



According to Harry Zakkour the club's long trophy drought is due to the lack of what he terms mafias and tycoons.



He says that the football business is not like everyday business as you will need some 'mafias' and tycoons to help you win titles.



“Accra Hearts of Oak has totally changed. I am not saying Togbe is not doing well. He is okay! I think he is doing his best,” he said



“He has bought them a bus. I bought the secretariat in my time and I bought them the old bus they were using and the Pobiman land, we bought it with the late Frank Sowah in my time. I was his vice when we bought that land.

” And I think he is building something over there and I won’t say he is doing badly.



“But, you see, football administration is a different thing altogether. It’s not done like a normal business.



“You must have some mafias and tycoons in there to help you win.”



Togbe Afede has borne the brunt of supporters who have accused him of failing to win a trophy ever since he took over the club.



Harry Zakkour led Hearts of Oak to lift the CAF Champions League in 2000 and was the chairman during the golden years of the early 2000s.