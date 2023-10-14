Togbe Afede XIV not responsible for Hearts of Oak's recent failure - Amankwah Mireku

Togbe Afede XIV

Hearts of Oak legend, Yaw Amankwah Mireku says the woes of the club must not be attributed to the Executive Board chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV.

The Phobians have been poor in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



After four games played, Hearts of Oak sit 16th on the league log with just three points.



However, Mireku beleives Togbe Afede XIV is doing his best for the club to ensure they succeed.



According to him, he feels sad the currently playing body cannot make the fans happy by winning games looking at the investment made by the Board Chairman.

"If you look at the facilities Togbe has put in place for Hearts of Oak if we had such facilities during our time, we would have played with our heads," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



"I'm very sad for the current players. You have such facilities and you can't perform well enough to make the fans happy.



"For this one, the problem is not Togbe," he added.



Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Heart of Lions in the matchday five games at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.