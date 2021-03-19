Togbe Afede is doing his best for Hearts; he needs support not insults – DKB

Stand-up comedian, DKB

Ghanaian stand-up comedian, ‘DKB’ born Derick Kobina Bonney, has urged fans of Accra Hearts of Oak to support the club's Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, instead of raining insults on him.

Togbe Afede XIV has come under several attacks from a number of Phobian fans who disagree with how things are run at the club.



The club has, however, seen a number of progress with the signing of new sponsorship deals, a proposed club secretariat, signing of new technical staff among others.



Among all these, the ultimate desire of fans is to see the glorious Hearts of Oak win the Ghana Premier League title which is not far-fetched due to the team’s current place on the league table.



Reacting to the recent happenings at the club, DKB who prides himself as a staunch supporter of the Phobians encouraged fans to take it slow on the Board Chairman.



The stand-up comedian, noted that although their sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko are going through loads of turmoil, Hearts of Oak seems to be up and doing with a number of things, hence fans should ‘garner positivity behind the team & our Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.’



DKB shared his sentiments in a tweet which has since gotten much traction.

