Togbe Afede should dissolve the management - Hearts of Oak fans

Togbe Afede XIV

Hearts of Oak supporters are very angry with the club’s management and have urged Togbe Afede to dismiss them immediately.

The supporters blame the management for Hearts of Oak’s poor start to the 2022/23 football campaign.



Hearts of Oak lost 3-0 against Mali club ASR Bamako in the first leg of their Caf Confederations Cup tie. The Phobians were expected to fight hard and overturn the three goals in Accra but that did not happen.



The MTN FA Cup holders beat ASR Bamako 1-0 on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. Caleb Amankwah scored for the Ghana Premier League side in the 89th minute.

After the game, the supporters poured out their frustrations to Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com. They said the club needs fresh management who will also come in and make better decisions.



The supporters claim Togbe Afede is aware of their complaints about hasn’t done anything about it because he supports their decisions.



Some of the supporters who were close to tears demanded accountability. Others also said Togbe Afede should bring back coach Samuel Boadu.