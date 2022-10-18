1
Menu
Sports

Togbe Afede should dissolve the management - Hearts of Oak fans

Togbe Afede XIV 332 Togbe Afede XIV

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak supporters are very angry with the club’s management and have urged Togbe Afede to dismiss them immediately.

The supporters blame the management for Hearts of Oak’s poor start to the 2022/23 football campaign.

Hearts of Oak lost 3-0 against Mali club ASR Bamako in the first leg of their Caf Confederations Cup tie. The Phobians were expected to fight hard and overturn the three goals in Accra but that did not happen.

The MTN FA Cup holders beat ASR Bamako 1-0 on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. Caleb Amankwah scored for the Ghana Premier League side in the 89th minute.

After the game, the supporters poured out their frustrations to Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com. They said the club needs fresh management who will also come in and make better decisions.

The supporters claim Togbe Afede is aware of their complaints about hasn’t done anything about it because he supports their decisions.

Some of the supporters who were close to tears demanded accountability. Others also said Togbe Afede should bring back coach Samuel Boadu.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama