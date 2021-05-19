Togbe Afede will take Hearts of Oak to the promised land – Daniel Kodie

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV

• Daniel Kodie has thanked Togbe Afede XIV for financing his surgery

• The midfielder has been out of action since 2019



• He will continue his rehabilitation at the Blue Valley Medical Centre in Accra



Injured Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Daniel Kodie has backed the Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV to take the club to the promised land.



The midfielder who has been out of action since 2019 underwent successful surgery in South Africa on Friday, 14 May 2021, and is expected to join his teammates in Ghana when he fully recovers from the injury.

His teammates showed him immense support in Hearts of Oak's 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks after displaying a banner that communicated the message of the club to the player who has been out with injury.



Kodie has expressed his gratitude to the entire hierarchy of the club and the Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV for making sure that he gets his career back.



“I felt my career had come to an abrupt end, after that career-threatening injury. I'm extremely grateful to his Majesty for such a wonderful gesture.“



“The man is really working, let’s all rally support behind him, he will take us to the promised land,” he told Fox FM.