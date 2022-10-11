1
Menu
Sports

Togolese official to handle Hearts of Oak-Real Bamako CAF Confed Cup second leg

Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Togolese referee, Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Togolese referee, Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona will officiate the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary stage match between Hearts of Oak SC and AS Real de Bamako.

He will be assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi, and Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou with Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as the fourth official.

Match Commissioner for the game is Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria and Christiana Baah is the COVID-19 Officer.

The match has been scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is at 3:00 pm.

Hearts of Oak lost the first leg 3-0 in Bamako last weekend and are poised to overturn the result and keep their hopes of progressing to the next stage alive.

Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona - Referee - Togo

Jonathan Ahonto Koffi - Assistant Referee 1 - Togo

Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou - Assistant Referee 2 - Togo

Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe - Fourth Official - Togo

Alhaji Babagana Kalli – Commissioner - Nigeria

Christiana Baah- Covid-19 Officer - Ghana

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Related Articles: