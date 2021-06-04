Tokyo 2020: Ghanaian athletes will be vaccinated ahead of the Games - GOC president

Ghana Olympic Committee president, Ben Nunoo Mensah

The Ghana Olympic Committee president, Ben Nunoo Mensah, says all athletes that will be attending the games will be vaccinated.

The Olympic Games is in limbo due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Asian country.



However the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizers are keen on ensuring the Games goes on as scheduled despite calls for it to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Ben Nunoo Mensah, this year’s Olympics will not open to international spectators.



“The Olympic Games will be different this year. It has been tagged the spectator less Olympics. No Japan embassy will give anybody visa to go and watch the Games”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“At first 1.5 million were expected to watch the Games, visit tourist sites among others but that will not happen this year”.

“It’s unfortunate Japan were not able to roll out their vaccination program early”.



“In my view because the case is increasing in Japan I will not advise anybody to go to the Games without being vaccinated”, he added.



Over 10,000 volunteers have withdrawn from the Olympic Games with reasons such as the COVID-19 pandemic and personal reasons.



Ben Nunoo Mensah stated the withdrawal of the volunteers will not affect the Games