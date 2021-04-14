Tokyo Games: GOC engages media on plans for sports festival

The GOC executives in a group photo with the media

As part of plans to enhance media engagement and ensure effective information dissemination, the Ghana Olympics Committee on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 engaged a section of the Ghanaian media.

The meeting that occurred at the head office of the GOC saw the new executives of the committee deliberate with the press on ways of improving the relationship between the media and the various sporting federations.



With 100 days left for the Tokyo Olympics to be held, GOC also used the platform to update the media on plans for the games.



Ben Nunoo Mensah, the president of the GOC revealed that his outfit has a number of activities lined up to generate interest in the games.

He assured the media of the GOC’s commitment to collaborate with them to achieve their set targets.



“The GOC is committed to work with you as press officers of the various federations, in fact you are core to the success of the GOC and therefore we must help brand it with positive reportage all the time” Ben Nunoo Mensah said at the meeting.



Six athletes have so far qualified to represent Ghana at the event which is scheduled to commence on 23th July, 2021 in Tokyo.