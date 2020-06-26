Sports News

Tokyo Olympic Games: Boxer Samuel Tachie appeals for support

Samuel Tachie, one of the two amateur boxers to have secured an Olympic ticket for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games is appealing to the public for support.

Tachie, a featherweight boxer qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in Senegal after participating in the Africa Olympic qualifiers in March with the national team.



The Ghanaian boxer speaking in an interview with Happy Sports spoke about how training has been difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic and also called on the public for support as he prepares ahead of the Games.



“For now, I am preparing at home and also training with my club. Our national team coach Ofori Attah has been guiding us with some training programs as we prepare ahead of the Games, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports.



“We are yet to receive our per diem after qualifying for the tournament. Things are really difficult now financially and I have to rely on my family for money and food after training. After training all day, I spend Ghc 20 on food which is difficult”.

He appealed to the public for some financial support and also training kits to help his preparation ahead of the Games.



“I will appeal to the government to camp us so we win a medal. We must start preparations now if we want to make an impact”.



“My target is to win the gold medal and then switch to professional boxing”, he added.

