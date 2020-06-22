Sports News

‘Tone down on our salary discussions on radio’- Agyemang Badu pleads with journalists

Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has made a passionate appeal to sports journalists to be moderate in their discussion of player salaries on the radio as it piles a lot of pressure on them.

The young defender has lamented that the situation whereby salaries received by local-based players are being discussed on the radio has become too common on the airwaves.



The trend is a derivative of what pertains to Europe, but according to Agyemang Badu, this is unnecessary as it exposes the player to a whole lot of pressure especially from family.



The 23-year-old stated that this might not be the case because the culture that pertains to Europe is way different from Ghana’s hence we cannot copy blindly when it has the tendency to cause more harm than good.

The player disclosed this in an interview with Kwaku Osei TV.



“I plead with Sports Journalists in this country to tone down on our salaries because the pressure is too much from our families,” Agyemang Badu revealed.



“Our society is different from the foreign countries, the footballers there are well catered and they encounter no pressure unlike ours, so exercise patience in the announcement of it (our salary issues),” he concluded.

