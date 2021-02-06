Toni Aubynn not happy with Medeama fans for breaching coronavirus protocols

Dr. Toni Aubynn, Board Chairman of Medeama SC

Dr. Toni Aubynn Board Chairman of Medeama SC is not happy with fans of the club for breaching COVID-19 protocols when they played Accra Hearts of Oak.

This situation led to the GFA issuing a statement condemning the club and the fans for not following the FA's COVID-19 protocols for league games.



The Board Chairman for Medeama SC has also released a statement condemning the breach of the protocols.



“As Chair of the Board of Medeama SC, I strongly condemn the incident at the Akoon Park on Thursday, February 4, when observation of the COVID protocols, especially social distancing, as prescribed by the government and the GFA was below par,” he said.

“I concede that the Club may have been overwhelmed by the presence of mighty Accra Hearts of Oak and the sheer desire of thousands of supporters from the local communities wanting to see their idols clubs playing in Tarkwa once or so in a year.



"This is, however, no excuse for the protocols to be breached. There is no doubt that the coronavirus is raging rampaging and no one should take it for granted. I have asked for a full report.



“But even before I receive this report, let me personally apologise to the GFA and the public for this aberration. Medeama is a law-abiding club and we have demonstrated this in the past. This won’t happen again,” he ended.