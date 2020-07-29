Sports News

Tony Baffoe congratulates Ernestina Abambila on her transfer to Polish club

Ghanaian female player, Ernestina Abambila

Ghana legend, Tony Baffoe has congratulated Ernestina Abambila following her transfer to Polish Women’s Division giants KKPK Medyk Konin.

The hardworking Black Queens midfielder has sealed a transfer to the side having parted ways with Spanish side Sporting Club Huelva following the expiry of her contract.



Commenting on a post from Ernestina Abambila on her Twitter page, ex-Black Stars player Tony Baffuor has congratulated her while advising her to combine education with her football career.



“Congratulations Ernestina and please always try and combine both education and football !-good luck”, Baffuor’s post said.

Ernestina Abambila has accepted her new challenge as she sets sight on achieving success with KKPK Medyk Konin.



The 21-year-old previously played for teams such as Thessaloniki, Assi IF, Mississippi Valley State University, and Youngstown State University.





