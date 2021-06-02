Too early to determine who wins the GPL title - Great Olympics midfielder James Akaminko

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, James Akaminko believes it is too early to name the club that will win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to the top of the league log with a 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea over the weekend.



Asante Kotoko who was hoping to record their first win against Aduana Stars in Dormaa shared the spoils with the home side.



Accra Great Olympics will take on Hearts of Oak on matchday 28 after their 1-1 draw against Karela United on matchday 27.



And according to Akaminko, it is too early to determine who wins the league despite the battle at the top of the league between Hearts and Kotoko.



“The chance is still open for any of the top five teams to win the title," he told Ghanasportscenter.



“From the first to fifth position, the possibility of one coming for it it’s high."

“Let’s not concentrate much on the front two, Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC. The league is still tight for all."



“Considering our current performance as a team everything is possible for us, the remaining matches are enough to spearhead other clubs before the season ends,” he concluded.



Great Olympics will host Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium while Asante Kotoko also plays home to Ashgold all in the matchday 28 games this weekend.



