Top 10: European stars who could have represented Ghana

A photo of Mario Balotelli, Danny Welbeck and Memphis Depay

Which potential Black Stars did the West African giants miss out on?

Memphis Depay



Netherlands international approaching a century of caps for the national side, Memphis has spent his career with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Things didn’t work out at Manchester United, but he excelled at PSV Eindhoven and Olympique Lyonnais, before signing for Barcelona.



He could have represented Ghana through his father Dennis.



Nico Williams



Perhaps the latest player Ghana have lost to a European giant, Williams made his Spain debut during the recent international break, while brother Inaki was making his bow for the Black Stars.



The elder brother may have more to offer at the upcoming World Cup, but in time, could Nico prove to be the real talent of the pair?



Jeremy Doku



Stade Rennais wonderkid who already has 10 Belgium caps under his belt, Doku made his name at Anderlecht before moving to Ligue 1.

At 20, he could be a star for the Red Devils for a decade to come.



Benjamin Henrichs



Talented utility player who has a lot to offer either at full-back or in midfield.



Henrichs came through the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen before featuring at AS Monaco and RB Leipzig, with whom he currently competes in the Bundesliga.



He made his Germany debut in 2016, despite being eligible for Ghana via his mother.



Jerome Boateng



Another Germany international, Boateng enjoyed a decade at Bayern Munich after previously featuring for Manchester City and HSV Hamburg.



He represented Germany for nine years and won the 2014 World Cup, having played alongside his brother—and Ghana international—Kevin-Prince Boateng at the 2010 tournament.

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe



Only weeks before making his international debut for Belgium, Odjidja-Ofoe applied for a Ghana passport, raising some optimism in the land of his ancestors that he could turn out for the Black Stars.



Ultimately, he featured three times for the Red Devils, never establishing himself and ending any hopes he had of one day representing the West African giants.



He’s currently back in Belgium with Gent following spells with Olympiacos, Norwich City and Rotherham United.



Myron Boadu



Amsterdam-born striker who made his Netherlands debut in 2019 having represented the European heavyweights from U-15 level up to U-21.



He enjoyed an enviable scoring record at AZ Alkmaar, averaging a goal every other game across his four top flight seasons with the club, before securing a move to AS Monaco at the start of last season.



The poacher netted his first Netherlands goal in a 5-0 mauling of Estonia in November 2019.

Robin Quaison



Forward Quaison could have represented Ghana via his father, but ultimately opted to represent that land of his birth—Sweden.



So far, he’s made 44 appearances for the side, and has represented them at both the Olympics in 2016 and the European Championships last season.



There won’t be any World Cup for Quaison and the Swedes after they were defeated by Poland in their playoff.



Danny Welbeck



A youth prospect at Manchester United before being sold to Arsenal for £16 million in 2014, Welbeck registered 20 league goals for the Red Devils during a six-year spell at the club.



However, injuries affected his progress, and he’s struggled to realise his potential—netting 16 goals in 42 England outings.



He did represent the Three Lions at the World Cups of 2014 and 2018, although it’s tantalising to imagine what he could have achieved with Ghana’s Black Stars.

Mario Balotelli



Controversial former Italy striker who excelled at Euro 2012, and also won the Premier League with Manchester City.



Balotelli’s talent was too often undermined by his poor attitude, with the 32-year-old never truly realising the potential he demonstrated as a youngster at Internazionale.



Super Mario was called up by Ghana in 2007, when he was only 16, but rejected the call-up after outlining his desire to one day represent Italy.



