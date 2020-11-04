Top 10 foreign players to feature in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League starts on November 14, 2020, and football fans cannot wait anymore to see their respective clubs in action for the first time since mid-march.

The league now bounces back after it was suspended in March and later cancelled in June due to the threat posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.



With massive investments done in the player transfer business by the 18 Premier League clubs ahead of the new football season, fans have already started setting targets for their respective teams.



Top of the signings was Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan who secured a deal to Legon Cities FC on the transfer deadline day.



However, the influx of foreign players into the country has also been on the rise ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



With the closure of the domestic transfer window for the upcoming season, GhanaWeb brings you a compilation of our top 10 foreign players who will be gracing the league which kickstarts this month.

1. Fabio Gama - Asante Kotoko - Brazil



2. Ali Isah - Inter Allies - Nigeria



3. Alhassan Troare - Bechem United - Mali



4. Boubacar Sadiki Doumbia - Bechem United - Mali



5. Moussa Traore - Bechem United - Mali

6. Mohamed Bailou - Ashgold - Burkina Faso



7. Varney Boakai Sando - Karela United - Liberia



8. Abdul Mamane Lawali - Accra Hearts of Oak - Niger



9. Danjuma Kuti - Accra Hearts of Oak - Nigeria



10. Eric Dizan - Accra Hearts of Oak - Ivory Coast