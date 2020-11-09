Top 5 players who have spent 8 seasons or more in the Ghana Premier League

Aduana Stars captain, Emmanuel Akuoko

The mass player exodus of players from the Ghana Premier to sometimes obscure leagues on the continent and elsewhere is often cited as one of the reasons for the low patronage and the main problem for the lack of quality in the Ghana Premier League.

Standout players in the league after every season are often shipped out as the players and their respective clubs are not able to say no to these foreign clubs when “meagre” offers are presented to them.



Ghana in 2019 was ranked as the second-biggest exporter of footballers in Africa, this is according to a survey by CIES Football Observatory, which stated that the country had exported 286 footballers.



Nevertheless, other top players have played in the Ghana Premier League for more than a decade and will also feature in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League which starts on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



Today GhanaWeb after monitoring a report on Accra-based Angel FM brings you the top five players who have played beyond 8 seasons in the Ghana Premier League and are still playing.



1. Simon Martey: 12 seasons



He has spent 12 years in the domestic league playing for Asante Kotoko, Young Wise, Inter Allies, Kessben FC, and Sekondi Eleven Wise.

He currently plays for Cape Coast-based Ebusua Dwarfs.



2. Richard Mpong: 12 seasons



Swedru All Blacks, Kessben FC, Medeama, Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and now at Elmina Sharks.



3. Emmanuel Akuoko: 11 seasons



The Aduana Stars captain has been a one-club man in his entire club history.



He has won two Ghana Premier League titles with the Dormaa-based club.

4. Ben Mensah: 10 seasons



The current Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has also had stints with Kumasi-based King Faisal Babies and New Edubiase United.



5. Joseph Addo – 9 seasons



The renowned Aduana Stars goalkeeper formerly played for Kpandu-based Hearts of Lions, Sekondi Hasaacas, Asante Kotoko.