Sports News

Top 5 potential African breakout stars in the Premier League

Tariq Lamptey is still eligible to play for Ghana

Moussa Djenepo

The winger enjoyed some encouraging moments at Southampton last term, showcasing his intelligent footwork and dynamism in wide areas when given the opportunity by Ralph Hasenhuttl.



In fact, Djenepo ended the 2019-20 season among the league’s top 10 successful dribblers, having averaged 2.4 per match across his 18 league outings.



With one year in England now under his belt, expect the Mali international to improve on his modest return last term—two goals and two assists—while at 22, he still has considerable scope for growth.



Reiss Nelson



The influx of some new arrivals at Arsenal this summer—and the rumours of further additions—may concern some of the club’s youngsters that they don’t feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

While the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka have caught the attention last term, Nelson also enjoyed something of a breakout campaign, making 17 league appearances—of which seven were from the start—across the campaign.



The England U-21 international, who remains eligible for Zimbabwe, has already shown his quality in the Bundesliga, at Hoffenheim, but can he now prove that his confidence, work rate and versatility can serve the Gunners?



Eberechi Eze



Crystal Palace might have pulled off an almighty coup in signing Eze from Queens Park Rangers following the wonderkid’s exceptional campaign in the Championship last term.



His return of 14 goals and eight assists was excellent for a mid-table team, and there will be hopes that Eze can adapt seamlessly to life at Selhurst Park as he remains in London for the next steps of his career.

It will be intriguing to see how Roy Hodgson uses him given the enduring presence of Wilfried Zaha at Palace, but the Nigerian starlet’s dribbling and movement should ensure he is one to watch this term.



Tariq Lamptey



Lamptey has already demonstrated—across eight Premier League appearances with Brighton & Hove Albion—why Frank Lampard was reluctant to allow him to leave Chelsea during the January transfer window.



The diminutive full-back had already tasted the first team at Stamford Bridge, but departed for the south coast in search of regular action.



Already, his combative nature, relish for duels with opposition strikers, and pace going forward have ensured that expectations are sky high. His arrival for €17.8 million could prove to be a major bargain.

Grady Diangana



When a player’s sale at a club prompts the captain and other senior players to complain publicly about the decision, you know he’s something special.



This is exactly what happened when West Ham United agreed to sell Diangana to West Bromwich Albion permanently, in light of the Congolese youngster’s outstanding loan campaign in the Championship last term.



If he can make the step up to life in the top tier, then the Hammers’ loss will prove to be the Baggies’ gain.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.