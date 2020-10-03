Top Five: African veterans who could still move this transfer window

Which veterans of the African game could still secure a move before the transfer window closes?

Yannick Bolasie



In an interview ahead of Everton’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, Carlo Ancelotti has made no bones about the fact that he sees no part for Yannick Bolasie in his plans this season.



The Democratic Republic of Congo winger’s early promise at Goodison Park was derailed by injury misery, and while he’s featured for the Toffees in pre-season friendlies, Ancelotti has noted that there’s no place for him in his squad.



At 31, the six foot wideman may still have something to offer any potential purchasers, but will Everton succeed in offloading the winger, who once cost them £25 million.



Islam Slimani

Admittedly, things haven’t worked out for Slimani in English football since he signed for Leicester City, but the Algeria international demonstrated—on loan at AS Monaco last term—that he still has something to offer.



The forward, who scored 48 goals across 82 Liga NOS outings with Sporting Lisbon, remains at the King Power Stadium, but there’s little chance of him playing a tangible role under Brendan Rogers this term.



Newly promoted West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on his services and have held talks with the Foxes ahead of a potential move.



Could the 32-year-old finally prove what he’s capable of to English audiences?



Idrissa Gueye

Despite an encouraging first season at Paris Saint-Germain, during which he won the Ligue 1 title and reached a Champions League final, Gueye may be primed for the exit door at the Parc des Princes.



Gueye and Julian Draxler were identified last month as the two players Thomas Tuchel may be willing to sell in order to raise funds, and the defensive midfielder is surely too old—and too accomplished—to remain at a club where he isn’t wanted.



Atletico Madrid have reportedly enquired about the former Everton anchor man, and if Thomas Partey does move on to Arsenal, the 31-year-old could help fill a gap in Diego Simeone’s midfield.



Victor Moses



A highly experienced campaigner, even if he’s still only 29, Moses has won the Premier League, the Africa Cup of Nations and the Europa Leauge, but is facing up to a season on the sidelines.

He spent time on loan with Fenerbahce and Internazionale last term, but Frank Lampard has acknowledged—upon the wideman’s return to parent club Chelsea—that he has no part to play in his plans this season.



It’s clear that Moses needs to move on to avoid six months on the sidelines—a situation he experienced under Maurizio Sarri—but as the hours tick down until the window closes, it remains to be seen whether anyone will come in for him.



Andre Ayew



Even though the window closes in a matter of days, Ayew remains in the second tier with Swansea City.



He demonstrated his quality in the Championship last season with 16 goals and seven assists as the Swans reached the playoffs, and has already started the new campaign in excellent form.

He was outstanding as Wycombe Wanderers were defeated earlier this week, contributing an assist and scoring as the Welsh side won 2-0 away from home.



The forward was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the window, but Swans manager Steve Cooper is confident that he will remain at the Liberty Stadium.



Watch this space…