Top GFA official details why Baba Rahman started Ghana's game against Uruguay

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Frederick Acheampong has revealed why Abdul Baba Rahman started on the left side of Ghana's defense in their final World Cup group game against Uruguay.

Ghanaians on Friday, December 2, were shocked to see Baba Rahman in the Black Stars line-up against Uruguay.



The public backlash became intense following Baba Rahman's disappointing performance on the day which led to Ghana's 2-0 defeat and elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking on the Baba Rahman issue, Frederick Acheampong stated that he was also disappointed to see him in the starting line-up but was told that the Reading defender started the game because of his attacking prowess.



"In the final game I wondered why Baba Rahman was in the starting 11 but when I asked someone in the team and the person explained to me why Otto Addo decided to play him ahead of the others."



"I was told that he was better in terms of his attacking abilities ahead of all the other left-backs in the team and because Otto Addo was going for a win, he opted for him," Frederick Acheampong said on Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

The Black Stars exited from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the group stage after finishing third in a group that had Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.







