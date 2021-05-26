Top Ghanaian Para athlete Botsyo Nkegbe leaves for Dessert Competition in America

Botsyo sounded so confident about his training schedule

Celebrated Ghanaian Para Athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has left the shores of Ghana for the dessert challenge competition and also to do more training tour with the facilities at his disposal in America.

While there he will be competing in the dessert challenge which propelled him to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan. Immediately after the challenge, he will join his American colleagues in Illinois to train more for the Games and also the AJC Peachtree 10km Roadrace in Atlanta on the 4th of July 2021.



Botsyo sounded so confident about his training schedule and also thanked some companies that helped him this far especially Interplast, Shabaan Mohammed and the National Paralympic Committee for their immense help to see him through but he will be back by 10th July to move with the Ghana Team to Tokyo,Japan.



He was full of thanks to Alliance Plus Media for supporting him in everything he does and he even prays that we can get the opportunity to bring to Ghanaians a live event of the competition he will take part in.

Botsyo For Gold is key to the triumph of a medal in Japan.



