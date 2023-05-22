1
Top UK transfer expert provides update on Kudus Mohammed's potential transfer to England

Kudus FnbulMBWAI 1wX.jfif Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Mon, 22 May 2023

British transfer journalist, David Ornstein, has provided an update on Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus' potential transfer to the English Premier League.

Ornstein has cited that Ajax, per the club's previous instances, will be willing to cash in on the Ghanaian, who has two years left in his contract and has declined a one-year extension.

His report also indicates that Kudus is on the watch list of three Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

He stated in his report for The Athletic that the Ghanaian sensation could cost £40 million ($49.8m) in the summer transfer window.

Mohammed Kudus has had a scintillating 2022/2023 campaign, scoring and setting up his teammates.

He recently recovered from a hamstring injury and has assisted two goals in his last two games, taking his goal involvement to 24 (18 goals, 6 assists) in 41 games in all competitions for Ajax.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
