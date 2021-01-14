Top clubs in Saudi Arabia and UAE chase Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has popped up on the radar of clubs from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Boakye-Yiadom left Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade last month following the expiration of his contract after four seasons.



The 27-year-old who is now a free agent was linked with a move to Polish outfit Legia Warsaw but according to reports, the proposed move has hit a snag.



On Friday, the Warsaw-based club ended their interest in the player with two clubs from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates making a proposal of $1m each to his agent.

According to close sources, clubs yearning for his services are Al Jazira and Al Hilal whereas Emirati, Saudi as well as Qatari clubs are also monitoring his situation.



Modest Serbian outfit Vojvodina have also made a bid of $250,000 for the striker but it seems not to be adequate to woo him.