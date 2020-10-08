Top five Ghanaian player movements in just ended transfer window

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

The summer transfer window closed on Tuesday, marking an end to almost two months of player movements across the various leagues in Europe.

For the first time in a long while, there were Ghanaians players involved in some of the headline-grabbing moves.



Below of five moves, www.ghanaweb.com considers to be the best.



Thomas Partey



The biggest move on transfer deadline day involved a Ghanaian. The midfielder crossed carpet from Atletico Madrid in Spain to Arsenal in England.



Partey’s move, as per report cost Arsenal £45million and he will be earning $260,000 per week.

The midfielder has been handed the number 18 jersey at Arsenal and will be leading Arteta’s title ambitions.



Kudus Mohammed



Another deal that excited most Ghanaians is the signing of Mohammed Kudus by Ajax from Nordsjaelland.



The 19-year-old became the most expensive Ghanaian teenager of all-time after Ajax paid €9 million for his services.



He has justified his price tag with impressive performances for Ajax in the new season.

Mohammed Salisu



Salisu turned down a move to the French league to join Southampton in the English Premier League.



After impressing for Real Valladolid in the La Liga, Salisu signed a four-year deal with the Saints worth £10.9m.



He is yet to feature in a league game due to fitness issues which also ruled him out of the Black Stars friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



Mubarak Alhassan

Mubarak Alhassan made a huge leap from the Ghana Premier League to Spain after joining Granada from Liberty Professionals.



The exciting youngster signed a five-year deal with Granada.



He scored five goals and provided five assists in 12 league games before the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Bernard Mensah



Bernard Mensah made a season-long loan move from Kayserispor to Besiktas.

Mensah who is part of the Akonnor’s squad to play Mali Qatar is expected to earn a total of 500,000 Euros from the deal.



The attacking midfielder impressed greatly last season and it is expected he will continue his progress at Besiktas.