Top five most funny sporting moments of 2022

Asamoah Gyan's fitness was questioned by Ghanaians

In the hunt for glory, footballers, teams and administrators are most often engrossed in the serious and rigid process that they believe will lead to success. But with sports being a human institution or social discipline, there are bound to be moments of hilarity and letting loose.

From the World Athletics Championship to the 2022 World Cup, 2022 has been an eventful year for Ghana and as we wind down the year, GhanaWeb brings you the top five sporting moments that undoubtedly made you laugh.



Linesman getting lost in Kotoko vs Gold Stars game



The video or incident that ranks highest on our list is the video of assistant referee Theophilus Akugre losing his bearing and running onto the pitch in a game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars.



Assistant referee, Theophilus Akugre totally forgot his position and found himself close to the 18-yard box during Kotoko's second goal in the game.



Kotoko won the match, beating Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 20. George Mfegue scored a brace, with Augustine Agyapong, Franck Etouga, and Samuel Boating adding one each to complete the riot.



However, not Kotoko putting up a five-star performance is in the trend nor did the league's top scorer Etouga netting his 14 goals of the season but rather 'lost' Akuhre was the talk of the town.



The hilarious video made it to the international media with expressions of shock and amusement.





Nsoatreman FC players wear paper numbers



One of those What The Hell Moments. It was funny and disgraceful at the same time. Seeing those papers hanging loosely at the back of the Nsoatreman FC players in their game against Bibiani Gold Stars was one of the most amusing and also shameful moments for Ghana football in 2022.



The Bono-based side recorded their first-ever win in the Ghanaian topflight after beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0.



The win was marred by the jersey incident, which saw the club patch up a paper with the number of one of their players.



In a statement responding to criticism of what transpired, the club apologized to the Ghana Football Association and their supporters.







Chairman Wontumi to buy Chelsea



This was more of a soap opera than anything serious. From when he announced he announced intentions to when the final list of bidders came out and his name was nowhere to be found, Chairman Wontumi clearly had a jolly ride.

His antics in the political space have made him a household name but his stunt with Chelsea took him to the international stage with coverage from some major European news outlets.



Chairman Wontumi claimed that he was leading a consortium to buy Chelsea which was put on sale following the English government sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.



Roman Abramovic, the owner of Chelsea was forced to put the club up for sale and Wontumi announced via his Wontumi TV that he was going to buy the club.



As it turned out, Chelsea was bought by an American consortium led by Todd Boehly.







Asamoah Gyan’s funny gym videos



Gyan too suffer ooo. The former Black Stars captain became an internet troll after he hinted in a BBC interview that he would love to be part of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.



After that interview, a flurry of videos of Gyan working out in the gyms surfaced on social media as people questioned his fitness.

The most hilarious aspects of the videos were the soundtracks or songs slapped on them.







Initiation videos of Black Stars players



Those were some funny videos. From Inaki Williams to Tariq Lamptey, the Black Stars served some great entertainment.



The videos trended on social media for days with Ghanaians having good laughs over them.











Special Mentions

Alidu Seidu on facing Lionel Messi



Sammy Kuffour on facing Messi



Songo’s prediction of Ghana’s World Cup matches



Ghana’s heavily-built physiotherapists at 2022 World Cup



Daniel Amartey’s introduction to President Akufo-Addo