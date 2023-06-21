Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, one of the most adored Ghanaian players in history, announced his retirement from active football, bringing an end to his 18-year professional career.

Gyan has a long list of memorable accomplishments that make Ghanaians sentimental just thinking about them.



Given his position as a striker, he made a mark on Ghanaians with the goals he scored. But certain goals are memorable because of the circumstances and scenarios in which he scored.



The said goals created life-long memories for Ghanaians who were privileged to witness the legendary career of one of Africa's finest strikers.



Nonetheless, he had some downsides in his career that also become a scare for his admires.



Here are the top five unforgettable moments in Asamoah Gyan's career:



Scoring Ghana's first goal at the World Cup



Asamoah Gyan's road to becoming Africa's highest scorer at the World Cup began in 2006 in Germany.

At just age 21, Gyan scored Ghana's first ever at the World Cup in a 2-0 win over Czech Republic.



He beautifully controlled a pass from Stephen Appiah with the chest before slotting home with his weaker foot from just inside the box.



Gyan went on to score five more goals in the subsequent two World Cups to imprint his name in the record books.







Scoring to send Ghana to World Cup quarter-finals



Among Asamoah Gyan's 51 goals he scored for Ghana, the goal in extra time against USA in the World Cup is arguably the biggest goal he ever scored in his career.



That astonishing left-foot volley was not only pleasing to watch, but also sent Ghana to the quarter-final of the tournament, becoming the third African nation to reach the last 8.





The goal that saved Ghana from AFCON exit in 2015



Asamoah Gyan's goal against Algeria, to some degree, can be similarly rated as raising the dead.



The Black Stars were on the ropes as an embarrassing group stage exit beckoned, but Gyan, who had malaria prior to the match a doubt, saved the day with a stoppage-time winner. Even better with an exquisite finish from a tight angle.







His equaliser against England



Asamoah Gyan seemly was on a rescue mission throughout his Black Stars career and one of those missions was accomplished in 2011 at Wembley Stadium in a friendly against England.

While Ghana trailed by a goal to nil, Gyan scored a magical equaliser in stoppage time. A goal many rates as the best individual goal he ever scored in his career.



Gyan picked up a loose ball at the edge of the box and made his way into the box by getting past two England defenders before brilliantly curling the ball with his weaker foot to the far post in additional time.







Penalty miss against Uruguay in 2010



Just like many great players, Asamoah Gyan had one of the darkest moments in his career in 2010, when he missed the penalty that would have sent Ghana to the semi-finals of the World Cup.



Ghana faced Uruguay in an infamous quarter-final match in World Cup history. Sulley Muntari gave Ghana the lead but Diego Forlan pulled parity for the South Americans.



The game traveled to the extra time when Ghana was handed a penalty in the 120th minute after Luis Suarez palmed away a goal-bound header that would have decided the tie.

Asamoah Gyan stepped up for the penalty and hit it straight into the crossbar. The Black Stars eventually lost 4-5 on penalties.







