Top personalities wish Black Stars better luck against Portugal

Black Stars Shoot FiETVArWQAAYVcj.jfif Black Stars

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some members personalities have wished the Black Stars of Ghana the best of luck in their game against Portugal in the 2022 World Cup today, Thursday, November 24, at the 947 Stadium in Ras Abou Aboud, Doha.

Ghana hope to become the first African country to win a game at the tournament after four African teams failed to win any matches in the first round of group matches.

This will be the second meeting between Ghana and Portugal at the World Cup. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Portugal beat Ghana by two goals to one.

As such, the Black Stars, under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, will be hoping to make amends and snatch a victory over the Portuguese.

The presidency has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the team to help the Black Stars win their first game.

Ghana is in the same group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Read some of the wishes below







JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
