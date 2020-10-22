Top players depart Ghana Premier League ahead of new season

Adebayor, Yacouba, and Opoku-Agyemang

The Ghana Premier League season is gradually losing some of its top players ahead of the start of a new season which commences on November 13, 2020. Player exodus has been on the high in the last few months, with the departure of some prominent players who hitherto excited football fans.

Although their departure will allow other players to shine, their absence will be felt after blazing the Ghanaian football scene in the last few seasons.



Clubs are in business to make money and selling players are part of the game, yet clubs also stand the chance of losing revenue at the gates when they lose their top stars in transfer deals.



GhanaWeb takes a look at some of the players who have left the Ghana Premier League recently.



Songne Yacouba: Asante Kotoko to Young Africans



The Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba joined Tanzania giants Young Africans this season. The attacker signed a two-year deal with the Tanzanian giants after he refused to extend his contract with Asante Kotoko. Yacouba became the fans favourite in the GPL for Kotoko; scoring some good goals against rivals.

Victorien Adebayor: Inter Allies to HB Køge



The Niger international moved to Danish second division club HB Køge on loan with a possibility of a permanent deal. Adebayor took the Ghanaian top-flight by storm last season, hitting 12 goals in 15 games for Inter Allies before the campaign was truncated.



Kofi Kordzi: Hearts of Oak to Muaither SC



The striker completed his move to Qatari based side Muaither SC for a deal reported to be worth $150,000. Kofi Kordzi scored 6 goals in 14 games to become the Hearts of Oak’s top scorer during the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League last season. He was a delight to watch.



Prince Opoku-Agyemang: Medeama SC to Cape Town City

The Ghanaian goal poacher joined South African side Cape Town City on a season-long loan deal with the option extend to June 2024. Opoku-Agyemang joined Medeama last season from New Edubiase. He scored 11 goals in 13 matches. Opoku Agyemang was part of Ghana’s team that finished runners-up at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.



Bernard Arthur: Hearts of Oak to FK Apolonia



The talented forward switched to join newly-promoted Albanian side FK Apolonia Fier. The former Liberty Professionals player left the Phobians on a free transfer after last season. Despite having little playing time with the Phobians he managed to score some crucial goals. One of such important goals was against his former club Liberty.



Mubarak Alhassan: Liberty Professionals to Granada CF



The young midfielder joined Spanish side Granada CF in the just ended European transfers for an undisclosed amount. The 18-year-old signed a five-year contract with the top-flight side. Alhassan scored five goals and provided five assists in 12 league matches in the Ghana Premier League for Liberty. He only had a season with the Dansoman-based side.

Nana Kofi Babil: Medeama to SCR Altach



The highly talented player is on a season-long loan at Austrian side SCR Altach. The 18-year-old thrilled the local league for Medeama SC last season where he got 4 goals and grabbed 3 assists in 12 appearances.



Elvis Kyei Baffuor: Liberty Professionals to AS Soliman



The striker sealed a move to Tunisian Ligue 1 side AS Soliman. Kyei Baffuor was Liberty’s top scorer for last season with 8 goals in 15 matches. Kyei-Baffour joined Liberty Professionals from Kumasi based Rainbow FC in 2017.