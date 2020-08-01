Soccer News

Top scorer Emmanuel Gyasi fires Spezia to serie A promotion play-offs

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi's dream of leading Spezia Calcio to serie A is on course after helping the Eagles to a promotion play-offs spot at the end of the regular serie B season.

The 26-year old, who leads the goal scoring chart with Antonio Ragusa at Spezia, has been influential for the club this season as they rounded of their campaign with victory at Salernitana.



Gyasi was an unused substitute in last night's game, as he is being kept for the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs.



He scored eight times as Spezia finished 3rd to secure a semifinal berth. His five assists during the season places him second and just behind Paolo Bartolomei.

Spezia are joined by Pordonone as the two teams to earn semifinal spots, and will be awaiting winners from the quarter finals which has the following teams Cittadella, Chievo, Empoli and Frosinone.



The quarter finals begin on Tuesday, August 4th.



Emmanuel Gyasi is however on the radar of newly promoted side Benevento, who could make a move for the player before the window closes.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.