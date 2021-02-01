Torino offering €8 million to sign Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor forward, Caleb Ekuban

Italian Serie A side Torino have offered €8 million to sign Ghana and Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Turkish side in the ongoing campaign, scoring seven times in 15 appearances for the club.



The Serie A side is looking to recruit the prolific attacker to strengthen their side this window.



It has been reported that Torino has made the bid and waiting for officials of Trabzonpsor to accept the offer.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Trabzonspor has rejected the offer and are not ready to release him to any club.

Ekuban is likely to stay at Trabzonspor where he is currently enjoying his football.



Trabzonspor are ready to offer him a new contract with his current salary of €750,000 increased to €1 million.



The former Leeds United striker has scored seven goals in 15 appearances this season and registered two assists.