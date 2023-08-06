Toronto FC sign German Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu

Prince Owusu left SSV Jahn Regensburg due to relegation and was without a club for some weeks

German-born Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu has joined MLS side Toronto FC in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old striker agreed to terms with the Canadian club until the end of 2024, and he will face international sensation Lionel Messi, who is presently under contract with Inter Miami.



Last season, the attacker led Regensburg in scoring with nine goals. Erzgebirge Aue, SC Paderborn, 1860 Munich, and Arminia Bielefeld were among his past clubs.



The attacker is presently continuing his career in the United States after appearing in 83 second and 58 third division games.

"We are very happy to add Prince to our attacking group during this summer window," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez.



"He has just completed a successful campaign in Germany and fits the profile of what we are looking to add in a striker. His ability to be a reliable target in possession while also being a constant threat with his smart and powerful runs in behind opposing defences will be a welcomed combination here at TFC," he added.



Owusu has represented Germany at the U-15, U-18, and U-19 levels, scoring five goals in 11 matches. On November 8, 2011, he made his debut and scored his first goal for Germany U-15 in a friendly against Poland.