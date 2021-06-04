Tottenham part ways with Ghanaian forward Enock Asante

Fri, 4 Jun 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur has parted ways with Ghanaian youngster Enock Asante.
The 19-year-old has been told to look elsewhere after spending three years with Spurs' developmental squad.
The forward failed to make a single appearance for the side in the English Premier League 2.
The Ghanaian has been released by the English side with his contract set to run out this month.
Enoch Asante grew up in London after being born to Ghanaian parents who hail from Akwapim-Mampong.
