Totti Laryea reveals what footballers must do to prevent injuries

Totti Advice Photos Francis Totti Laryea

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professional Ghanaian physical trainer, Totti Laryea has advised Ghanaian players to take warm-up seriously.

He identified the lack of seriousness on the part of most Ghanaian players when it comes to warm-up as a reason for the injuries.

Speaking on Angel TV, Totti Laryea said,” Most Ghanaian players don’t take warm-up seriously…. but the most important thing is, before going on the field to play, the first thing to do is to good warm up…You have to open your muscles before playing.

” Most of the injuries that the players suffer is because they didn’t warm up well…that is why most times coaches would tell players on the bench to warm up before going on the field.

Meanwhile, Totti Laryea has revealed his intentions of becoming the fitness coach for any of the Junior national teams.

“Yes, I’m ready to become the fitness coach for any of the national teams…For now though Ghana is filled with many good players, they lack the physical presence needed in playing football…so if I am assigned the fitness coach, my expertise would really help the national team to win laurels”.He said

Totti, who is the owner of Train Like a Pro Gh stamina Centre in Accra recently acquired his CAF license D certificate at the Ghana Man Soccer Center at Prampram.

He advised the Ghana Football Association to take the work of fitness coaches seriously by assigning qualified persons like him to help the Junior national teams to regain their lost glory.

