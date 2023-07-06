0
Totti Laryea trains Ghanaian professional players in Dubai

Totti Dubai Train.jpeg Some of the players during the session

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian fitness instructor, Francis Totti Laryea has been training in Dubai with some Ghanaian footballers as they prepare to start life at new clubs.

From July 1 to July 4, 2024, Totti Laryea held diverse and rigorous physical training sessions with the footballers in a bid to keep them fit.

In the hot sun of Dubai, Totti Laryea put the footballers which include Richard Odartey, Elvis Bortey, Kanal Kwame Junior and Ebenezer Domelevo through their pace to enhance their endurance and physical level.

He also did some incredible gym routines with the footballers who showed great commitment to the exercise supervised by the renowned fitness instructor.

In an interview with GhanaWeb from his base in Dubai, Totti Laryea described the training as a hugely successful one that enabled him assist the players.

He urged Ghanaian footballers to prioritize fitness even when the season is over all they are waiting for new clubs.

Totti Laryea has carved a reputation as a the foremost sports fitness coach in the country with a number of popular football stars on his book.

Following the successful sessions in Dubai, the four players are set to move to clubs in Tajikistan where they are expected to sign deals with some top-flight clubs.

