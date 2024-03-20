‘Tough’ Mukarama Abdulai has gone over the booing - Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi

Mukarama Abdulai

Ghana U20 women’s national team head coach, Yusif Basigi, believes Mukarama Abdulai has gone over the booing she suffered in their 2023 African Games second group game.

The former U20 World Cup golden boot winner was booed by a section of the crowd last week despite going on to score.



After Monday’s semifinal win over Senegal, Mukarama was applauded this time by the crowd when she was coming off.



“With regard to Makarama booing, I think she’s a very tough girl. I attributed the booing to maybe different person or persons,” Basigi said after the match. “The fans were not happy with some decisions I think that is why they were booing.

“You know as a coach, you also have to have that kind of psychological ability, so I derailed her mind from that booing. Today I told her that assisting for us to win is also part of the game, so if you can also assist for us to win that is fine.”



The Black Princesses will face Nigeria in the final on Thursday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.