‘Tough one to take' - Andre Ayew expresses disappointment after Swansea’s defeat to Leeds United

Andre Ayew

Swansea City forward André Ayew has expressed his disappointment following their 1-0 home defeat to Leeds United in the Championship on Sunday.

The Wales-based club who were 7th on the league table going into the game were hoping to overcome the table-toppers to boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.



But a late strike by their former player Pablo Hernandez stole the victory for the league leaders at the Liberty Stadium.



Swansea with three games to go now remains at 7th place with 63 points from 43 games, a point adrift of final play-off spot which is occupied by Cardiff City.

The Black Stars skipper who lasted in the entire duration of the game took his Twitter account to register his displeasure with the defeat.





Tough one to take..team spirit was top.. didn’t get what we deserved .. we still in !we keep believing!???? pic.twitter.com/tTUY9Ki6AM — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) July 12, 2020

