Trabzonspor coach holds fruitful meeting with Caleb Ekuban over ‘declining’ form

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban

Head coach of Trabzonspor Abdullah Avci has held a fruitful discussion with Caleb Ekuban as the Ghana striker failed to break his nine-match goal drought in their match over the weekend.

Ekuban was arguably one of Trabzonspor’s best player last season, notching 5 goals and 4 assists as the club finished 2nd on the Turkish Supaliga standings.



The 24-year-old is however struggling to replicate that form this term, having failed to hit the back of the twine in his last nine matches.



The Ghana striker dropped another disappointing display in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch which prompted coach Avci to invite him for explanation.

Per reports, the meeting went well as the player indicated his desire to improve in their subsequent games and expressed gratitude to the coach for reposting his trust in him.



"You are a very qualified football player. Everyone can have such periods. You can overcome them quickly with your strength and potential,” Avci told the former Leeds United striker during the meeting.



He has recorded 3 assists and scored 6 goals in 23 outings this season.