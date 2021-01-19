Trabzonspor manager backs Caleb Ekuban after penalty miss against Antalyaspor

Caleb Ekuban missed a penalty

Trabzonspor manager Abdallah Avci has given his support to Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban after his penalty miss against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was left crestfallen after missing from the spot as the Black Sea Storms had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Antalya Stadyumu.



Despite the miss, his teammates and manager Avci have backed their star player to recover from the disappointment ahead of the game against Konyaspor.



“Do not disturb your morale. You are the star of this team. You won a lot of matches. There are such things in football," said Abdallah Avci.

The Ghana international has been on a run of good form for Trabzonspor, snatching match-winners in games against Fatih Karagumruk and Goztepe.



Brazilian Amilton opened the scoring in the 25th minute and Trabzonspor needed an injury-time equalizer from Benik Afobe.



Ekuban has scored five times in 12 league games this season.