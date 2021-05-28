Trabzonspor ready to listen to offers for Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Striker, Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor are ready to evaluate offers for Ghana attacker Caleb Ekuban in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Italian outfit Fiorentina after another successful campaign in the Super Lig.



Ekuban finished the 2020/21 season as Trabzonspor's top scorer with ten goals and also won the Turkish Super Cup in the just-ended campaign.



With clubs circling around for his services, the Black Sea Storms are weighing up their options before letting the striker leave.

The former Chievo Verona striker moved to Turkey in 2018, spending the past three seasons at Trabzonspor.



He has a year left on his contract.



Ekuban will immediately fly to Ghana for the Black Stars' double international friendly next month against Ivory Coast and Morocco.