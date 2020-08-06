Sports News

Trabzonspor reject Celta Vigo, Al Hilal offer for in-demand striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghanaian striker, Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor has rejected an offer from both Celta Vigo and Al Hilal for sough-after Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The two clubs are the leading suitors for the signature of the talented Ghanaian alongside Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.



Spanish side Celta Vigo and Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Hilal have submitted an offer of €5m and €4m for the striker.



But both offers have been rejected with the Turkish side interested in any bid less than €7m.

Since joining from Leeds United, the Ghana star has been a standout performer in the Superliga side, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists last term.



Despite being restricted by a two-month lay-off, he managed to make 34 appearances for the Turkish side where he shone to alert a host of other clubs about his immense quality.

