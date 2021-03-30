Trabzonspor set to swoop in to sign Benjamin Tetteh this summer

Winger, Benjamin Tetteh

Turkish Super Lig giants, Trabzonspor have intensified their chase for a forward and will according to sources sign Ghanaian winger Benjamin Tetteh in the summer transfer window of 2021.

The former Ghana U-23 star joined Yeni Malatyaspor on loan last summer from Czech outfit Sparta Prague.



Living up to expectations, the young forward has impressed and is currently one of the top players at the Turkish club.



For his top displays, Benjamin Tetteh has attracted interest from officials of Trabzonspor who are now in to strengthen the squad of the team in the summer for next season.

According to information gathered, Trabzonspor head coach Abdullah Avcı has personally submitted a report to the top hierarchy of the club asking them to ensure the attacker is signed in the next transfer window.



While the club continues to monitor the performances of the 23-year-old, it now appears he will be poached in the summer from the noses of Yeni Malatyaspor.



The Ghanaian forward will cost in the region of 2.5 million euro to 5 million euros.