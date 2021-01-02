Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban declared fit for Fatih Karagumruk clash

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban is expected to feature in Trabzonspor's Turkish top-flight clash against Fatih Karagumruk this weekend after recovering from injury.

The injury ruled Ekuban out of the 2-0 defeat against Galatasaray last weekend.



But has been declared fit after taking part in group training on Thursday.



Trabzonspor manager Abdullah Avc? will be counting on the striker as they look to bounce back to winning ways on Sunday.

Ekuban has made nine appearances and scored three goals in the ongoing season.



The 26-year-old joined Trabzonspor last year from Leeds United.



His contract will expire in June 2022 but a number of clubs in Europe and Asia are chasing his signature.