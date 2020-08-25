Sports News

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban wants to move to Celtic

Trabzonspor striker, Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban “seriously wants” to move to Celtic, according to Turkish newspaper Aksam.

The paper has reported that Celtic have increased their offer for the Ghana international from €4million to €6m (£5.4m). However, Aksam believes that Trabzonspor has now set an asking price of €8m (£7.2m).



Therefore, the two sides remain some way from an agreement. However, Celtic could now have an ace in their deck with Ekuban wanting the move to Parkhead to come to fruition.



Aksam has also reported that Trabzonspor manager Eddie Newton held talks with the club’s board and told them they shouldn’t sell Ekuban. But he is happy to leave it in the hands of the club’s hierarchy.



Ekuban is also believed to be happy to accept whatever the outcome is, but his preferred choice would be for the move to go ahead.



Things are starting to get pricey



This seems like a major development in the saga. If Celtic are still interested in the striker, it appears as though the price is starting to go higher and higher.

Remember, in recent weeks, it’s been reported that Trabzonspor’s initial valuation was €7m. Celtic were also reportedly initially unwilling to go beyond €5m (Haber TS).



Yet Aksam has stated that Trabzonspor is looking to find Ekuban’s valuation in the market. It could be the case that asking for what would work out as well over £7m is a no-go here.



Celtic have to decide on whether this is a deal that needs to be done. He’s highly-rated in Turkey, with 10 goals to his name this season and 18 in total for the Super Lig outfit (Transfermarkt).



But worryingly for Celtic, his return in Britain hasn’t been great. Ekuban was signed by Trabzonspor from Leeds United back in the summer of 2018. Playing for the Elland Road side in the Championship, Ekuban only managed to net two goals in 21 games.



He could come to Parkhead with something to prove, but it would be a hefty price if the latest reports on this are anything to go by. The more we hear about this one, the more it’s adding up.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.