Tracy Ampah wins Ladies Challenger Series II

Tracy Ampah with her award for winning the tourney

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) No.3 seed Tracy Ampah defeated tournament No.2 seed Annette Cruickshank to win the 2nd edition of the Ladies Challenger Series Title, in a three-set victory at the National Tennis Center, Accra.





The Tarkwa Goldfields Tennis Club’s Tracy Ampah won 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 15mins.







Speaking to ghanatennis.org Tracy said: "I knew that I had to be aggressive, give 100% for every ball and not allow my opponent to have the upper hand in the match; especially the final set because she's so powerful and so strong. Annette knows how to manage every moment. So, I knew that I had to be resolute, which I did pretty well today."





Annette led 6-5 in the first set, only for Tracy to raise her game to level up and win the tie-break. Annette started to get herself a bit more into the match early in the second set with a break and won the set 6-4. But the 13-year-old Tracy Ampah showed strength and character in the decider to earn her first professional title.







“This is all hard work,” Tracy added, Thanks to my Richard Achagawe and my dad William Ampah for their help.”







Tracy Ampah will now be moved to GTF No.2 with 310 points, equaling the No.1 Ranked player Naa Mckorley’s points. Annette will also get 300 points placing third and Naa Shika Mckorley will maintain the fourth position with 200 points.





The One-week Tournament was organized by Second Serve Tennis Shop, a subsidiary of Tennis Foundation Ghana and Ghana Tennis Federation’s Gender and Equity Committee with support from Beebies Event and ITAKOL.







Present for the finals were GTF President Isaac Aboagye Duah and GTF board member Cedric Dzelu, GTF Gender and Equity Chairperson Committee member Deladem Tanson and Second Serve Tennis Shop General Manager Michael Asianowah Sekyere.

