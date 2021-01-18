Training Makes One Perfect Not Drugs or Substances- Coach Basigi

Head coach of the National female U20 team Mr Yusif Basigi

The head coach of the National female U20 team Mr Yusif Basigi has said it is time footballers stick to hard training to become better players rather than resorting to drugs or substance use.

Coach Yusif Basigi who hails from Daboya in the Savannah region of Ghana said this on Savannah Region-based Radio station, Nkilgi FM’s weekend Sports program on Saturday 16th of January 2021 to the host Mudasiru Dari Techi.



Discussing the Topic; “football development in Savannah Region; the role of stakeholders”; Coach Yusif Basigi stated that he will always avail himself anytime he is called upon to help select players for bigger teams justify in Ghana. He added that he will also help in the capacity building of sportsmen and women.

He used the Nkilgi Fm platform to appeal to his colleagues from the Savannah region of Ghana to try their utmost best in helping the youth back home in terms of their careers in Coaching and playing the game.