Travelling long distances for games caused our exit – Tamale City Sampson Eduku laments

Sampson Eduku

Former Tamale City forward Sampson Eduku says that travelling long distances to play games on weekends and mid-weeks played huge in their exit to Division One.

Tamale City failed to maintain their status in the just-ended 2022/23 betPawa Premier League after just a season in top-flight football.



Tamale City finished 16th and amassed 42 points from 34 games, having won 10 games, with 12 draws and 12 defeats.



Speaking to Radio Gold Sports, the former Karela United and Eleven Wise man said that he wished to have registered more goals to help his side stay in the league.



“I tried my best and I wish I could score more goals but whatever I come across, I have to give thanks to God because I tried my best to give my team a good position, to help the team to be in the league but later things were not going well for us”, he said.



“Traveling from far away, only Kotoko in Kumasi was closer to us. You travel from Tamaleto Bibiani, Samreboi, and you see the journey is too far. Sometimes you play mid-week too, you play on Sunday and Wednesday when you get there the players are also tired. The tiredness was there and it did not help us and that makes us fail sometimes because when you are weak you can’t play," he said.

Sampson Eduku has previously played for Elmina Sharks, Sekondi Hasaacas, Samartex, Karela United, and Guinea club, Club Industrielle deKamasar.



He ended the 202/23 campaign as the third top scorer with 14 goals, four behind eventually top scorer Abednego Tetteh of Gold Stars and one behind Bechem United’s Hafiz Konkoni.



His stellar performance saw him adjudged the Best Local Footballer at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards held in Accra on Sunday, June 25.



LSN/FNOQ