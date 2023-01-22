1
Tributes pour in as Alhaji Jawula goes home on Sunday

Alhaji Jawula Web Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Alhaji MND Jawula

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula, the former chairman of the Ghana Football Association who died in the Nashville, United States of America will be buried on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The burial ceremony which will be in line with Islamic custom will be held at the ICN Bellevue Masjid, 7337 Charlotte Park, Nashville, USA.

Lepowura MND Jawulia died on Saturday, at the age of 74.

He steered the affairs of Ghana football from 1997 to 2001. His reign saw the U-17 team place 2nd and 3rd in the 1997 and 1999 World Cups respectively, and the U-20 placing 2nd in the 2001 World Cup.

Until his death he was the chairman of the Ghana Premier League Management Committee, a CAF Interclub Committee member and board member of GPL side, Real Tamale United.

Tributes have been pouring in from persons in the sporting fraternity for Alhaji Jawula. Some Ghanaians believe that Alhaji Jawula made meaningful contributions to the growth of football in the country.

Below is brief information about Alhaji Jawula as published by Ghanasportsonline

He was born at Cowlane, a suburb of Accra in May 1949 to an affluent Ghanaian family. His father was the chief of Kpandai and as a result, he was sent to the north together with his mother and step-siblings when he was three years old.

Jawula started politics in secondary school and became a school prefect at Tamale Secondary School.

After sixth form, the young Jawula gained admission to the University of Cape Coast in 1968, where he read English and Economics for his first degree.

He pursued a Master’s programme in African Literature at the University of Ghana, Legon.

In 1989, he travelled to Canada as a fellow at the University of Carlton, Ottawa. On his return, he worked in a number of ministries including the Ministry of Finance as an administrator, Chief Director, Ministry of Harbours and Railways and the Ministry of Health and retired honourably. He holds a traditional title of Lepowura.

















