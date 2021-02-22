Tributes pour in for Sports Journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah

Sports Journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Sports Journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah.

Colleague journalists have been badly hit by the news of Thomas Freeman's death and have thus taken to various social media platforms to mourn the passing of the dynamic journalist.



Saddick Adams ( Sports Obama) Fentuo Tahiru, Yaw Ofosu, Akoto Boafo and a host of renowned journalist have been sharing their fondest memories of Thomas Freeman on the handles.



About Thomas Freeman



Affectionately called Continental Freeman, he carved a niche for himself as one of the most reliable data-driven journalists of his generation.



Details of his death remain sketchy but GhanaWeb has learned he died from an accident sometime over the weekend.



Freeman was a journalist with Pulse Ghana. His death has been rendered the more painful considering that he lost his mother only last month.

He previously worked with Metro FM, now Ezra FM in Kumasi before moving to Asempa FM and Hot FM in Accra.



He was also a regular contributor to various sports in the country.



He is survived by a wife.





Sad to hear the loss of a colleague Thomas Freeman Yeboah. A sports journalist who was well versed in history and stats of Ghana Football and one of the most valuable tanks of information. Thomas was a former member of the GFA Research Team. RIP Mr "Setting the Records Straight" pic.twitter.com/y4dck5pRUn — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 21, 2021

Shocked to hear of the death of sports journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah. A frequent voice on Citi FM’s Scoreline, Freeman distinguished himself as a historian of Ghana football, and until his untimely death, remained a valuable resource to the Citi Sports desk.This is painful ???? pic.twitter.com/sf0QoT5paW — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) February 21, 2021

Thomas Freeman’s death has hit me so hard. Such terrible news. He was an exceptional colleague, my hall president back in uni and a tank of knowledge. I am so so sad. What?! — Yaw (@theyawofosu) February 21, 2021

Oh!, I still don't believe it. I remember the day you called me commending me for the good work am doing when it comes to research. Always calling me 'name' because we are called 'Yeboah'. Sad to hear about your sudden death. Farewell Thomas Freeman Yeboah. ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/4vpUCXyeWT — Bright Yeboah Taylor 'BYT' (@brightaylor) February 21, 2021

Oh Charley! ???????? Rest In Peace Thomas Freeman! This guy’s in-depth analysis in sports made me a huge fan of his years ago, totally devastated by this news — Mr. Whyte (@RevErskineGH) February 22, 2021

Screw this life. Rest In Peace Thomas Freeman Yeboah. Ghana has really lost a good sports historian — Tordia Chicago (@okpoti_evans) February 21, 2021